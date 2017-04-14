City council considers requiring motorcyclists to pay at metered parking spots

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The free ride could be coming to an end.

Monday night, city councilors will vote on who should and shouldn’t qualify for free parking at meters around the city.

The idea behind this is to level the playing field, so motorcyclists will have to pay too if they want to take up a whole parking space.

“We’re going to create some new motorcycle parking spaces in blocks downtown and in Nob Hill so people who are being more eco friendly or just enjoying a ride on Saturday afternoon to go to Nob Hill can park for free,” Councilor Pat Davis said.

For decades, motorcyclists have been able to park for free in metered spots. But a bill scheduled for a city council vote Monday would charge motorcyclists for parking in those spaces to free those up for cars.

The bill also calls for at least three smaller spots on metered streets which would be free for motorcycles, scooters and mopeds.

“It’s a good compromise, and so we’ve seen both the motorcycle community and the business community really support this,” Councilor Davis said.

However, people KRQE News 13 spoke with have mixed feelings about the plan.

Davis says they’re also hoping to bring back the green permits — free parking for eco-friendly cars.

“We’re proposing to bring it back, but we’ve updated the standards, so if you have an electric car or Prius you can still park for free,” Councilor Davis said.

The city did away with the green permits last year because too many cars, including trucks and SUVs, were qualifying.

A reminder for anyone who parks in metered spots — the fine for an expired meter has doubled to $20 in the past year.