Blaise Fountain ready for senior season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Blaise Fountain is headed into his senior season and ready to be a leader on this UNM Offensive Line. The community college transfer feels like he knows the offense inside and out now heading into his senior season.

The Lobo center saw action in every game last season and snapped every ball to the quarterbacks, even though he injured himself before the season started.

“I broke it in the beginning of fall camp and we just kind of jerry rigged it and got it going for the rest of the season. I tried to dead snap it for a while, and I tried my left hand for a while. It turns out I am not ambidextrous, so I couldn’t do that. It feels good now,” said Blaise Fountain.

Fountain is not afraid to get out there and get dirty. The injury didn’t faze him last year and it’s really not on his mind heading into his senior season. Fountain says he didn’t really have a choice, getting things done was the way he was brought up.

“My mom and dad both like, they didn’t put up with us just wimping out and stuff. It was like you made a commitment, you are going to get it done. So, I really didn’t have a choice growing up. They instilled some good values in me,” said Fountain.

He has high hopes for his Offensive Line this upcoming season and believes they are young but talented. As for himself, he is not slowing down one bit and that’s the way he likes it.

“I think reps are a good thing. I know some teams try to limit reps and stuff with the older guys, keep them healthy, but I think you need those reps to keep at the top of your game,” said Fountain.

The Spring Showcase will be Saturday, April 22, and it starts at 10:30 a.m. The event is free and open to all ages, as the program will even be holding a free youth clinic immediately after the scrimmage.