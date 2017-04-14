April 14 Morning Rush: Thousands to walk pilgrimages to El Santuario de Chimayo, Tome Hill

1.Thousands of people are joining pilgrimages across the state for the biggest annual walks to El Santuario de Chimayo and Tome hill. The pilgrimages are traditions for many Catholics in New Mexico who walk for prayer, reflection, and sacrifice. NMDOT is encouraging drivers to be aware and take it slow near pilgrims. Crews are setting up light towers and handing out glow sticks to walkers to keep everyone visible, but they’re also encouraging walkers to wear light-colored clothing or reflective gear that’s easily visible.

2. Lawmakers are planning to sue the governor for vetoing funding for the legislature and state universities and colleges. This comes after Gov. Martinez promised not to raise taxes. Top democratic lawmakers say they were unable to reach an agreement with the governor about the state’s budget crisis. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports a spokesman for the governor blasted lawmakers for refusing to negotiate. Lawmakers on the legislative council are now directing staff to begin collecting signatures to call an “extraordinary session” of the legislature.

3. A cool start to the day with morning temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s under a mostly to partly clear sky. For those partaking in today’s Good Friday pilgrimages across New Mexico, be sure to dress in layers – light jacket to start but you’ll be fine in short sleeves this afternoon.

4.Next year there won’t be after-school middle school sports in Albuquerque Public Schools. The district calls the move a “painful” decision but needs to plan for the worst when it comes to the state budget crisis. Parents say it’s devastating. APS says plans could change depending on the final budget. The district says cutting after-school sports will save between $500,000 and $750,000 next year.

5. A new exhibit is coming to the BioPark. Thursday ground was officially broken on the new otter exhibit. The two-level exhibit will allow visitors to see the North American river otters, both above ground and as they swim.

The Morning’s Top Stories