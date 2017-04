ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A woman who police say hired a hit man to kill her fiance will remain free, for now.

Christy Vasquez, the 40-year-old, is charged with killing Raymond Gutierrez.

Gutierrez was shot to death in his car in 2015 in northwest Albuquerque.

Two years later, police solved the crime and arrested Vasquez.

The critical witness in the case didn’t show up to the grand jury hearing this week and because of that, she’ll be released while the district attorney decides what to do next.