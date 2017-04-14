Albuquerque Public School spokesperson talks on middle school sports cut decision

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Shock and anger is growing in the Albuquerque Public Schools community Friday after a decision by the school district to cut middle school sports.

Now APS is trying to explain its decision.

APS spokesperson Monica Armenta says the bottom line is that with a $25 million budget deficit something has to go.

The budget committee has been looking at a number of possibilities over the last few months, and middle school sports was on the list.

Many parents are asking why the cuts aren’t being made at the top.

The school district also says it’s a state issue, not an APS issue and concerned parents need to make their voices heard in Santa Fe.

KRQE News 13 did call the governor’s office and her spokesperson said she is not happy that APS is doing this and believes the money can be found within APS.