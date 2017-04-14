Albuquerque police searching for car burglary suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for this man after a violent confrontation at an Albuquerque grocery store.

They say Scott Herman pointed a gun at a man after burglarizing his vehicle.

It happened almost a year ago, but police are still looking for him.

Police say the victim returned to his vehicle after shopping at the Smith’s on Tramway southeast to find his car ransacked.

When the victim questioned Herman who was sitting in a nearby truck, police say Herman pulled the gun, then took off.

If you know where he is, call police.

