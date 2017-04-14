ABQ ToDo Crew: Bacon, Bollywood and BernCo

Our ABQ To Do Crew, Ricky Garcia from ABQ ToDo, Alana Chibas from Popejoy Present and Andrew Lenderman from Bernalillo County, joined New Mexico Living to give us the details in the Duke City this weekend.

50 local restaurants, food trucks, bakeries, gourmet food companies, 12 local craft breweries and 3 top blues bands will all be at the XXX. There will be a kids zone with bounce houses, bacon-themed games, and a bacon eating contest.

The event is Saturday, April 15th, 11 am to 5 pm at Balloon Fiesta Park. General admission is $8 for adults and children 12 and under are free.

Taj Express explodes with the sights and sounds of India, capturing the vibrant, expressive spirit of Bollywood films. Taj Express is a unique fusion of film, dance, and music, taking audiences on a live journey through modern Indian culture in the style of Bollywood films.

This amazing show is one night only, Friday, Apr 14th at 8 pm at Popejoy Hall.

The Los Vecinos Community Center, has a new manager and new hours. To celebrate, they are offering indoor soccer, open gym basketball and more.

This is part of the county’s effort to expand our community center hours and offer new activities to the communities. The center is now open Saturdays from 9 am to 2 pm, and 7 am to 6 pm Monday through Friday.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living