Xavier Adams to transfer from New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico junior guard Xavier Adams is leaving the men’s basketball program. Adams has already received his release from the school and hopes to transfer to a school in the Dallas Ft. Worth area to attend to personal matters.

Adams was known as an energy guy for the Lobos often giving the team a lift whenever it was needed.

New head coach Paul Weir talked about it in a statement on Adams departure.

“Xavier has been a special person to Lobo Basketball in his time here,” said Weir. “I loved his energy and passion for the game.”

This past season ended on an injury for Adams. He suffered an ACL tear in a game at Utah State on January 4, 2017.

Adams played in 77 games for the Lobos, starting in 14. He averaged 3.9 points per game and 2.2 rebounds per game in his Lobo career, shooting 46.7 percent from the field.