Xavier Adams to transfer from New Mexico

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico junior guard Xavier Adams is leaving the men’s basketball program. Adams has already received his release from the school and hopes to transfer to a school in the Dallas Ft. Worth area to attend to personal matters.

Adams was known as an energy guy for the Lobos often giving the team a lift whenever it was needed.

New head coach Paul Weir talked about it in a statement on Adams departure.

“Xavier has been a special person to Lobo Basketball in his time here,” said Weir. “I loved his energy and passion for the game.”

This past season ended on an injury for Adams. He suffered an ACL tear in a game at Utah State on January 4, 2017.

Adams played in 77 games for the Lobos, starting in 14. He averaged 3.9 points per game and 2.2 rebounds per game in his Lobo career, shooting 46.7 percent from the field.

 

 

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s