CHANDLER, Ariz. (KRQE) – A young girl narrowly escapes gunfire.

Police in Chandler, Arizona released video taken inside a barbershop. You can see the 4-year-old run over to the chairs.

She then sits down. Seconds later, bullets shatter the store window.

The girl was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries from glass debris.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute between the shooters and employees at a nearby tattoo shop.