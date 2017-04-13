US indictment charges man with murder in killing of officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Navajo Nation man has been charged with murder and other crimes in the March 11 killing of a tribal police officer.

A federal indictment announced Thursday charges 32-year-old Kirby Cleveland with three types of murder plus escape and firearms counts.

The murder and weapons charges stem from the killing of Officer Houston James Largo. He was gunned down after he stopped a vehicle on a dark road while responding to a domestic violence call in rural New Mexico.

An escape charge alleges Cleveland escaped Feb. 26 from a halfway house.

Officials say U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will decide whether to seek life or death if Cleveland is convicted of the most serious charges.

A defense attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the allegations.