UNM dropping men’s and women’s ski programs over budget cuts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – The University of New Mexico is dropping its men’s and women’s ski programs due to rising costs and impending budget cuts.

UNM Vice President for Athletics Paul Krebs made the announcement Thursday.

The decision will save the school’s athletic department about $600,000 per year in operating budget, scholarships and salaries.

The cuts will reduce UNM’s sports programs from 22 to 20.

School officials say skiing scholarships will be honored through undergraduate degree or exhausted eligibility for any student-athletes that wish to continue their education at UNM provided they remain eligible in accordance with UNM and NCAA rules.

They say Lobo athletics will also assist any student-athlete wishing to transfer to another institution.