Thursday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Motion filed to drop charges against Tai Chan

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. Defense attorneys for the former Santa Fe County deputy charged with murder are trying to get the entire case dropped before trial. In 2014, Tai Chan shot and killed fellow Deputy Jeremy Martin at a Las Cruces hotel. Chan claims self-defense. Now his attorney says the state withheld evidence claiming an expert found a secret file on Martin’s cell phone with sexually suggestive texts and pictures. The defense is suggesting those who received the texts could have information about that night. Martin’s brother tells KRQE News 13 the claims are shameful and ludicrous.

Full story: Attorneys file motion to drop case against man accused in fellow deputy’s murder

2. As we await the governor to call a special session to address the state budget the legislature could beat her to the punch and call a session themselves. In March, Governor Martinez slammed Democrats and rejected a plan they placed on her desk because she doesn’t want tax hikes. The legislature could call an extraordinary session, meaning a three-fifths majority in each chamber calls the legislature, itself, back in to draft a budget.

Full story: Budget controversy: What if there’s an impasse?

3. A cool start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s under a mostly clear sky. Afternoon temperatures will jump back into the 60s, 70s and 80s under a mostly to partly sunny sky.

Full story: Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

4. Another business along Central says Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction may force it to close soon. As a last resort, the Octopus and the Fox boutique is now launching a unique campaign online to get their shop another businesses exposure. The more you donate the more ART survival gear you get.

Full story: Boutique starts ‘Shop Like You Give a Beep’ campaign to help save business

5. A little friendly competition between two local brewers will soon be featured on national TV. The all-new TV show “Beerland” travels the country searching for the top home brewers and looking at beer’s role in shaping culture. This month, the show will feature two Santa Fe brewers, Cale Chappelle from the Lazy Mule Saloon against Brewer Andy Lane.

Full story: Home brewers from Santa Fe to be featured on new TV show

