Task force to review juvenile justice system in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Facets of New Mexico’s juvenile justice system will go under the microscope as part of a comprehensive review to be carried out by a special task force.

New Mexico Supreme Court Justice Barbara Vigil and officials with the state’s child welfare agency plan to launch the task force during a news conference in Albuquerque Thursday.

Nationwide, various states are looking for alternatives that both respond to youth crime while improving the outcome for those offenders.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, legislative trends range from addressing mental health needs to shifting resources from incarceration to community-based alternatives.