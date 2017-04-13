Suspect in red hat robs northeast Albuquerque bank

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is asking for your help in catching a man who robbed a bank in northeast Albuquerque.

A man wearing glasses, a red hat and a portfolio allegedly robbed the Bank of the West on Eubank Wednesday. He is described as a light-skinned Hispanic or black male in his 20s or 30s, approximately 5’6″ to 5’7″ tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with a slender build.

The FBI says he verbally demanded money from a teller who then handed over cash.

They’re offering a reward up to $1,000. You’re asked to call the FBI or 843-STOP if you have any information.