Rudi Foundation hosts Superhero Fun Run

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – One foundation is giving the community a chance to be someone’s hero in a unique way.

The Kevin Rudi Foundation is hosting its third annual Superhero 5K Fun Run.

The run is held each year in honor of Kevin Rudi, who passed away from Sarcoma at age 27.

The event also helps raise money for Sarcoma Research at The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Runners of all abilities are welcome and costumes are encouraged.

The run begins Saturday, April 29, at the Memorial Stadium Field House

Registration begins at 9 a.m. The cost is $30.

For more information on the 5K Fun Run, visit the Kevin Rudi Foundation website.