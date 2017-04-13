Rio Rancho Middle School track dedicated to fallen law enforcement

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday afternoon, the Rio Rancho Middle School track was dedicated to fallen law enforcement in Sandoval County.

A leadership group decided to refurbish the track as part of a project they do every year. They wanted to turn it into something that can be used by everyone and to honor the heroes of the community.

“We hope that the community will honor not only these folks that have given the ultimate sacrifice, but also the folks that protect and serve us everyday and come to our rescue whenever we need them,” said Rio Rancho Middle School Principal Lynda Kitts.

Groups from the school and community helped give resources and time to get the project done.