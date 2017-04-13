Police recommend charges against teens involved in prescription pill incident

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are recommending charges against three teens involved in a prescription pill incident at an Alamogordo school.

Last month, 15 students were given Xanex pills by another student. Some of them started acting strange and were rushed to the hospital.

Police say the student who brought them was a 14-year-old girl. They’re recommending charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

They’re also recommending possession charges for a 14-year-old male student, and another 14-year-old female student who were found with pills knowing what they were.

The school has said they will face disciplinary action.