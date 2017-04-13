Police recommend charges against teens involved in prescription pill incident

By Published: Updated:
Alamogordo Police

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are recommending charges against three teens involved in a prescription pill incident at an Alamogordo school.

Last month, 15 students were given Xanex pills by another student. Some of them started acting strange and were rushed to the hospital.

Police say the student who brought them was a 14-year-old girl. They’re recommending charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

They’re also recommending possession charges for a 14-year-old male student, and another 14-year-old female student who were found with pills knowing what they were.

The school has said they will face disciplinary action.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s