Parents: Teacher’s ex-boyfriend barged into classroom, made obscene gestures

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Emeterio Chavez is a hard working dad, just trying to make a living to support his family.

“Potatoes, necesito, hash browns,” said Chavez while working in the kitchen of the restaurant where he works along Central Avenue.

But when he heard his daughter’s account of what happened in her fourth-grade class at Whittier Elementary school on Wednesday, he was upset. He said his daughter told him his teacher’s ex-boyfriend came into their classroom.

“He yelled at the kids to pay attention to the teacher, do what she is telling you, then he made obscene gestures, sexual signs, to the girls, he put his fingers on his tongue making more sexual gestures to the girls,” Chavez said.

He said his daughter was so upset on her way home, she was almost hit by a bus.

“My daughter said the teacher ignored him, but she didn’t get rid of him either, didn’t do anything, didn’t say anything, didn’t report it to the school,” Chavez said.

He said the students are now scared, and said they all tell a similar story to his daughter’s. Thursday, parents were given a letter to take home regarding what happened.

“That’s really scary that they didn’t let us know, that he was just able to walk right in, with no security or anything like that,” said a mom leaving the school Thursday.

Albuquerque Public Schools said they would look into what happened. In the letter sent home to parents, the school confirms the incident did happen, and states the man never checked into the front office.