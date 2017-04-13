On The Stage: Mikado

Cy Hoffman and Tim MacAlpine from The Adobe Theater, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the performance of ‘Mikado‘ opening next weekend.

Gilbert & Sullivan’s beloved operetta, ‘Mikado’ is a classic masterpiece of silliness and satire will take you to a politically incorrect, fictional version of feudal Japan, which may or may not look anything like Japan, for an evening of tomfoolery and visual decadence. When Nanki-Poo, the son of the Mikado (the emperor of Japan) visits the town of Titipu in disguise to profess his love for the beautiful Yum-Yum, deadly comic intrigues ensue. Ultimately, this side-splitting satire on imperialism and bureaucracy ends in a series of sublimely ridiculous executions and weddings.

The show is at The Adobe Theater 9813 4th Street NW, April 21st through May 14th. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. with a Sunday Matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets are available online.

