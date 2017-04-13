NMSU Chancellor reaches out to students after departure of Coach Weir

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State University chancellor is reaching out to students after the uproar over the departure of head basketball coach Paul Weir.

Weir announced this week that he was leaving NMSU for the University of New Mexico. While he was head coach for just one year, he spent nearly 10 years at NMSU.

Wednesday, Chancellor Garrey Carruthers sent an email to students explaining what the university did to try to keep Weir.

“We gave Paul his first head coaching opportunity one year ago, we knew then as we know now he’s a young, talented coach who has enormous potential,” Chancellor Carruthers wrote. “We were proactive in our attempts to keep Coach Weir…That’s why we started designing an improved bonus package for Coach Weir two to three weeks ago. Unfortunately, we never had the opportunity to finish the conversation.”

He ended by saying, “We wish Coach Weir a successful season next year except for the two games against our NMSU Aggies.”

NMSU says it will begin its search for a new head coach immediately.