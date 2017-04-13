NMSU Chancellor reaches out to students after departure of Coach Weir

By Published: Updated:
NMSU Campus

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State University chancellor is reaching out to students after the uproar over the departure of head basketball coach Paul Weir.

Weir announced this week that he was leaving NMSU for the University of New Mexico. While he was head coach for just one year, he spent nearly 10 years at NMSU.

Wednesday, Chancellor Garrey Carruthers sent an email to students explaining what the university did to try to keep Weir.

“We gave Paul his first head coaching opportunity one year ago, we knew then as we know now he’s a young, talented coach who has enormous potential,” Chancellor Carruthers wrote. “We were proactive in our attempts to keep Coach Weir…That’s why we started designing an improved bonus package for Coach Weir two to three weeks ago. Unfortunately, we never had the opportunity to finish the conversation.”

He ended by saying, “We wish Coach Weir a successful season next year except for the two games against our NMSU Aggies.”

NMSU says it will begin its search for a new head coach immediately.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s