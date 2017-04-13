New Mexico lawmakers consider litigation in budget standoff

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Negotiations over a possible solution to New Mexico’s state budget crisis have been set in motion as lawmakers receive legal advice on how to respond to major taxation and spending vetoes by Gov. Susana Martinez.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth said Thursday he had received a text message from the governor’s office asking to meet. Leading state lawmakers consulted with attorneys and staff behind closed doors Thursday afternoon about vetoes that would defund the Legislature and all state institutions of higher education in the coming fiscal year.

Martinez wants to convene a special session to resolve the budget standoff after also vetoing a variety of tax and fee increases from the Democrat-led Legislature.

New Mexico is struggling to stabilize funding for public schools, courts and other critical services.