Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast

Sunny & Warm For Easter

A strengthening southwest flow will continue to push dry air across New Mexico through the holiday weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny to wrap up the work week on Friday with highs in the low 80s. Through the weekend temperatures will top out in the high 70s and low 80s with plenty of sunshine. We will get back in the storm track next week.

