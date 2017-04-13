Local theater group presents Evita

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A theatrical classic is coming to Albuquerque.

Musical Theatre Southwest is proud to present Evita, the infamous musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Evita follows the early life, rise, and death of Argentina’s Eva Peron, wife and activist of President Juan Peron. Adored by her people as a champion for the poor, yet reviled by the aristocracy as “trash”, she became one of the most powerful women in the world.

Audiences can enjoy the passionate and unforgettable true story that features some of the theater’s greatest songs, among them, “Don’t Cry for Me, Argentina.”

The show runs Saturdays and Sundays through the month of April at the Vortex Theatre.

For more information on Evita, visit the Musical Theatre SW website.