KRQE Cares: Open Space Tips for Kids

We all want to enjoy our times outdoors but new Mexico’s fire dangers are a real threat this time of year. Whether biking in the Bosque, hiking, or camping in the mountains, there are things we can all do to help prevent fires.

Together we can keep our open spaces beautiful and enjoyable all summer long. When enjoying our open spaces, we can all do our part by keeping an eye out for suspicious activity and not smoking.

Camping in New Mexico can be a fun family adventure but with our high fire dangers, there are a few things to keep in mind…

Plan ahead

If you see something, say something!

Know the area and ways to get out

Find out fire restrictions for the area by visiting nmfireinfo.com and cabq.gov/fire

and Use a campfire or stove if you can – and put that fire out! If you leave an abandoned campfire you could be held liable for any damages it may cause. So make sure the campfire is cool-to-the-touch-before-you-leave

Fireworks are not permitted in any city or county open space or national forest lands. Do have fun by using fireworks only in designated areas and where authorized.

Avoid parking in high vegetation

Together we can keep our open spaces and forests beautiful and enjoyable all summer long.