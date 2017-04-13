Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: A cool start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s under a mostly clear sky. Afternoon temperatures will jump back into the 60s, 70s and 80s under a mostly to partly sunny sky. Leftover moisture will help fuel a few spot storms over eastern NM (favorable for areas along and east of the Sacramento Mountains)… but coverage and intensity looks to be far less than what unfolded Wednesday. We’ll keep an eye out for a few strong storms rolling off the Sacramento Mountains – a marginal risk of severe storms is in place for portions of Eddy, Chavez and Otero County.

FRIDAY: Drier air will continue to fight against leftover moisture out east. Storm chances will continue to drop with only a few isolated to spotty showers near the NM/TX stateline. Afternoon temperatures will stay warm with highs topping out well into the 60s, 70s and 80s. Breezy to windy conditions expected.

WEEKEND: A mostly quiet and breezy holiday weekend. Afternoon temperatures will stay above average with widespread 60s, 70s and 80s expected.