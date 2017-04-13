John’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

After an active Wednesday afternoon with several severe thunderstorms across eastern New Mexico, the weather will be much quieter heading into the end of the week. There will still be enough moisture across the east to help fire a few showers and storms, but none are expected to be severe today. We’ll see only a spot storm or two Friday afternoon as the moisture continues to get pushed out.

Drier air punches in for the holiday weekend. A warm southwesterly flow will set up allowing for plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures through Easter. The weather stays relatively quiet early next week, though there will be rounds of wind Monday and again Wednesday.