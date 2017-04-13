Highland High School breaks ground for new gymnasium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the oldest schools in the Albuquerque Public Schools District is about to get a face lift. Highland High School has been open for nearly 70 years. But on Thursday morning, officials will break ground to make way for a new gymnasium.

Students have been using the same gym since the high school opened in 1949. A $12.3 million project is going to give students here a state of the art gymnasium.

Contractors will break ground on an 87,000 square foot gym that includes an auxiliary gym, updated locker rooms and office space, a new physical education classroom, new dance and cheer room, a new weight-room and wrestling room, and a new athletic training space.

APS officials say the new gym will also provide equal access to facilities for both boys and girls, making the gym Title IX compliant.

This is one of the projects that was put on hold because of a lawsuit filed by attorney Robert Pidcock back in September.

The project is being funded by voter-approved boned money that voters voted on back in February of 2016.

This was the first phase of a multi-phased rebuild of the Highland High School Campus. It’s not the only project slated for the school but APS are keeping those plans under wraps for now.

As for the new gym, construction is expected to be complete by spring of 2018.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday morning with Superintendent Raquel Reedy with board and staff members on hand.