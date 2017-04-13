Helping Hands: United Blood Services Blood Drive

Monica Herrera from United Blood Services joined New Mexico Living at their blood drive to learn how you can save a life with a donation.

There are myths about donating blood, some of those myths include that people with tattoos or piercing can not donate and that is not true. But, there are some medications that interfere with the process, but come in and talk to a phlebotomist and they can determine your eligibility. The interview process takes about 35 minutes and the donation time will take about ten minutes, for a total of about 45 minutes.

For more on how you can get involved, visit their web page or Facebook.

