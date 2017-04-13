Helping Hands: A Survivor’s Story

One survivor told her personal story of survival and fight with bone marrow disease. She was dependent on blood transfusions and the donations were instrumental in saving her life. She wants people to know that she is still here today because of blood donors, who came in and took a few minutes our of there day to save her from, what could have been a deadly disease.

For information on how you can save a life, visit a local blood drive or go to United Blood Services website or Facebook.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by United Blood Services