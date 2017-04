ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday, a grand jury indicted an Albuquerque dad who allegedly raped his daughter’s friend.

Police say 43-year-old Ben Aguilar threw a party for his daughter’s high school friends at his home on the Pajarito Mesa.

They say Aguilar gave them alcohol, and had sex with a 15-year-old while she was in and out of consciousness.

Aguilar claims he thought she was 18 and didn’t realize she wasn’t until the next day.