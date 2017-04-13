Golden Apple: Laura Carthy challenging students to break cycle of poverty

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 introduces Golden Apple recipient Laura Carthy, a high school teacher who works in one of the most challenging schools in the state.

Laura Carthy loved teaching from the very first day on the job 23 years ago.

More than two decades later, there is still something special about her time in the classroom.

“You have to be so on as teachers, you have to be so focused on what you’re doing and paying attention to what’s going on. For that hour in the classroom, it really consumes you, I think in a positive way. You can block out all the negativity going on around you or going on in the world,” Carthy said.

She has spent almost her entire teaching career at Capital High School in Santa Fe.

“I really like teenagers. I like that raw energy. I like that their frontal lobes aren’t perfectly formed yet, because you never know what’s going to come out of their mouth,” Carthy said.

Capital High is home to some of the least advantaged students in the state, and she’s proud to be part of the staff there.

“We want so badly for them to get out of the cycle of poverty that most of our students are in, at Capital in particular, to do more than their parents did and to support them and to lift them up.”

As for her shiny new Golden Apple award, Carthy said she shares it with all the teachers at Capital High.

“I really concentrated on being representative of the whole school, and for me this award is for Capital High School more so than for Laura Carthy,” she said. “Having taught for 23 years now, I’m beginning to see the results, and it’s really amazing.”

Carthy hopes to display the Golden Apple trophy at the school, in honor of all the teachers there.

If you know an outstanding middle school teacher, the Golden Apple Foundation is accepting nominations through April 30.

