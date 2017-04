FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Farmington police are asking for help locating a missing 83-year-old woman.

Farmington police say 83-year-old Dorothy Johnson walked away from her home in the area of Airport Drive. They say Johnson has Alzheimer’s.

Johnson was last seen wearing a blue short-sleeve shirt and blue capris pants.

Police say Johnson’s hair is red in the photo, but has since been dyed brown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Farmington police.