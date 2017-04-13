Elementary and Middle School students learn how to be financially responsible

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local students as young as kindergarten will be learning about how money works and how to manage money responsibly.

It’s part of Financial Literacy Month. Non-profit junior achievement of New Mexico has partnered up with area banks to provide this opportunity to students from Carlos Ray Elementary and Wilson Middle School.

“Kids at a very young age think that you just whip out your credit card. at that age we try to teach them the difference between the wants and the needs,” said Debbie Mathews with Junior Achievement of New Mexico.

Wilson Middle School Students will learn how the banking world works and preparing for a job. Both events kick off Thursday morning.

