Crews begin work on Fourth Street Revitalization Project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More orange barrels and lane closures are coming to a busy street. Los Ranchos leaders say workers are digging up a stretch of Fourth Street to make the village more walkable.

You’ll never be able to legally drive 25 miles an hour down this stretch of Fourth Street again. Right now it’s due to construction, but when it’s done, this part of Fourth will be down to three lanes with a 25 mile an hour speed limit.

Mayor Larry Abraham says the Fourth Street Revitalization Project will give the Village of Los Ranchos a needed boost with sidewalks, landscaping and street lights that will make it more like a traditional downtown.

The project took four years to figure out and three weeks ago, crews finally starting digging up the street to replace water lines.

Construction spans between Pueblo Solano and Schulte. Abraham says the project is designed so only two lanes will be closed at a time that way traffic is always flowing.

Along the construction route, you can find informational boxes with up-to-date info on what’s going on.

The mayor says he expects trustees to vote on a final plan and send out a request for proposals within the next month.

Sidewalk construction should start by June or July.

This part of the project will last a year. The rest depends on money.