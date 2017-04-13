Cow escapes slaughterhouse, leads chase through Artesia

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a wild chase for police and a cowboy in Artesia.

Their fleeing suspect? A cow.

“Continued to go through town traveling on 13th, about second busiest street in town, running pretty much right down the middle of the street,” Artesia Police Commander Lindel Smith said.

The cow escaped as he was being taken to a local slaughter house on Monday.

Police are good at chasing suspects, but they admit this is not their specialty so they called in a cowboy.

On his horse, he helped give chase and was eventually able to rope the cow and get him back into custody.

This is not the first time Artesia Police have had to chase runaway animals from the slaughterhouse. They had another cow take off a few years ago and also a javelina.

“Animals know more than we think they do. I’m not an animal psychologist, but when an animal goes to a place where animals have died before, it probably has some intuition about what is about to happen,” Commander Smith said.

The cow owners did take the animal after it was caught. No word about its fate.