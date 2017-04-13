Community members speaks out against Santa Fe soda tax at council meeting

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Early voting begins Thursday on the controversial special election over a sugar tax in Santa Fe.

Wednesday night, councilors got an earful.

“You guys ran on platforms about helping the people of this town to let them live here and then I see the votes that you do,” community activist Gloria Mendoza said.

Gloria Mendoza was speaking out over the proposed 2-cents-per-ounce tax on the distributors of sugar sweetened beverages.

The proposed tax could generate about $7 million annually to fund early childhood education programs.

Mendoza kept talking, even when her two minutes were up. That led the mayor to step in.

“How dare you say that you’re representing the people of Santa Fe because you’re not, because the people of Santa Fe do not want a sugar tax,” Mendoza said. “Why don’t you tax…why don’t you tax tofu?”

Mayor Gonzales called an early recess and he walked out along with other councilors.