Community Calendar: La Montanita Earth Day Celebration

Monique Salhab from Membership at La Montanita Co-Op, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to their annual Earth Day celebration.

Once again, La Montanita will bring together food, musicians and non-profit organizations to promote environmental education. Their goal is to build a stronger community by promoting changes we can take to save our planet.

The event is Sunday, April 23, at the Co-Op in Nob Hill. For more information visit their website or Facebook.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by La Montanita Co-Op