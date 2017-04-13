BioPark Society pleading for return of stolen golf cart

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico BioPark Society is pleading for someone to return a much needed golf cart stolen from them.

They say Monday morning the thief cut the gate where it was stored at the BioPark Society offices off Iron and 14th Street.

KRQE News 13’s surveillance camera shows someone taking off with the cart early Monday morning and driving down Iron.

The BioPark says the cart is a tool it uses everyday for many different reasons but especially to help people.

“This is ridiculous that that was taken. We use it, we need it. It’s really used to take seniors around, to take people that have issues with walking in the facility and to not have it makes it really difficult,” said Julie Miller Rugg with the New Mexico BioPark Society.

The BioPark Society is asking anyone who may have seen an electric, four-seat red golf cart near the area to let them know.

