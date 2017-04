ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A spokesperson for Albuquerque Public Schools says all middle school sports programs are being cut due to budget concerns.

APS says the move will save the district between $500,000 and $750,000 per year.

The spokesperson also said that decision could change depending on what budget decisions are made by the New Mexico Legislature.

This is a developing story. No further information is available at this time.