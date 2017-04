ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police crashed a little boy’s photo shoot and made his day.

The photographer was set to take the 6-year-old’s picture and found out he loves Star Wars and police officers.

So, the photographer called in some Albuquerque Police Department officers to pose with him.

The little boy is in foster care, so they wanted to make it really special for him. They also brought along McGruff the Crime Dog.