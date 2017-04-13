Albuquerque BioPark breaks ground on new otter exhibit

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The otters’ new home at the Albuquerque BioPark is taking shape.

Ground was officially broken Thursday on the new otter exhibit at the BioPark aquarium. It will be located where the lagoon used to be.

The two level exhibit will allow visitors to see the North American river otters both above ground and as they swim.

The county, which typically spends its money in unincorporated areas, contributed the most.

“How can you turn down an otter? I mean, they’re cute, they’re intelligent, smart, a lot of things, so I didn’t tell them, but pretty much you know, on board pretty quickly,” Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O’Malley said.

Two otters are already in Albuquerque in a temporary habitat. Their names are Mayhem and Chaos, and they are rescues.

River otters are native to New Mexico but disappeared for about 60 years. The population is now thriving again.

