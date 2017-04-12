Woman sentence to probation, restitution for embezzlement

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) – A judge has sentenced a former New Mexico teacher to pay restitution and supervised probation for a felony embezzlement charge.

The Roswell Daily Record reports (http://bit.ly/2o6SeVW ) Judge James Hudson gave 44-year-old Michelle Fuentes her sentence on Monday. Prosecutors say Fuentes was accused of taking about $325,000 from her former employer, JJM Farms. Fuentes pleaded no contest to the charge March 8, which means she chose not to defend herself against the charge.

The District Attorney’s Office says Fuentes will pay $500 a month in restitution until the full amount is repaid. Court records say she will also pay standard court fees and any cost associated with her probation.

Prosecutors say Fuentes had been stealing money from the business from March 2011 to January 2015. She was arrested June 28.