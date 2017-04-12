Wednesday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Double murder suspect appeals no-bond hold

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. Wednesday the state Supreme Court is set to hear an appeal from a suspect in deadly stolen car crash. Elexus Groves’ attorneys want a district court judge’s decision to keep her in jail on no-bond hold. Investigators say 21-year-old Groves and 24-year-old Paul Garcia stole a van while it was warming up, then ran from police in January. The two allegedly crashed into a car at the intersection of Copper and Chelwood, killing Shaunna and Shaylee Boling. The hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m.

2. Strong to severe thunderstorms are already firing over south-central NM this morning and is expected to increase in coverage and intensity through the day.

3. The University of New Mexico’s new head coach is likely hitting the ground running Wednesday. Players can begin signing their national letter of intent for college basketball. After ten seasons at New Mexico State, one as head coach, Paul Weir will become the first to coach both of the state’s division one basketball programs.

Weir said one of his goals is to fill the pit for games. He signed a six-year deal with UNM.

4. In the coming weeks, Santa Fe Public Schools could decide to close two elementary schools because of the state’s budget crisis. The district said it’s in the process of building its budget for next fiscal year and is forcing it to consider closures. That’s what was sent in a letter to parents of students at E.J Martinez and Nava elementary schools on Monday. If the district closes the two schools, students would attend neighboring schools.

5. As the weather gets warmer Animal Welfare is warning you that if you leave your pet in a hot car, you’ll get a ticket. The department said it’s getting more than a dozen calls a day about people leaving animals inside cars, even 70-degree weather. Two owners were recently ticketed after Animal Welfare said their animals were rescued.

