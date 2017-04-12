UNM students create ad campaign to promote oil and gas industry jobs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s no secret that New Mexico is battling a severe budget shortfall. Lawmakers say the downturn in the oil and gas industry is a huge contributor. But a group of University of New Mexico students is hoping to bring awareness to an industry that some might not consider the first option for a career.

These undergraduate marketing students have created videos, memes, gifs that they’re spreading on social media. All of this in hopes of grabbing the attention of sophomores in high school to seniors in college to get them interested in the oil and gas industry.

It’s part of the “Fuel Your Career” national recruitment challenge sponsored by American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers.

During the course of the semester, nearly 60 students learned how to use video editing software as well as the ins and outs of social media to get the video out to the masses.

Along with 13 other schools across the country, these UNM students say they’re hoping to spread awareness that not every career in this field requires a bachelor’s degree and each one can make a difference.

“I believe just gaining more employment and having more people involved within this industry, I believe can help the state of New Mexico without even realizing it,” said Eileen Zendejas, senior at UNM.

While their ad isn’t a direct response to the state’s budget crisis, students are hoping that this can in some way help boost the state’s economy by creating more jobs to support the oil and gas industry.

Wednesday is the deadline for students to submit their ad. The top three schools will be picked to present their campaign to AFPM in Houston. The top team will be awarded a $5000 scholarship.

To see the video, click here.

To see some of their memes, use the hashtag #fuelyourcareer