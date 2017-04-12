Tornado warning issued in southeastern New Mexico

EUNICE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a tornado warning for east central Lea County until 8:15 p.m (MST).

The National Weather Service says a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located just outside of Eunice, New Mexico at about 7:20 p.m. The storm was said to be moving east at 30 mph.

Golf ball sized hail is also being reported by the National Weather Service. If you are in the Eunice area, you are advised to stay inside an interior room until the storm passes through.

Tornado Warning including Eunice NM, Maypens NM until 9:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/hnICuklbdq — NWS Midland (@NWSMidland) April 13, 2017