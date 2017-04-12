Teen accused of stabbing parents after being kicked out of home

By Published:
Roswell Police

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 is learning more about a Roswell teen accused of stabbing her parents.

The couple was stabbed at their home near North Garden and East Third Street on Monday.

The mother was stabbed in her shoulder, the father in his torso. Both are expected to recover.

According to court documents, their 18-year-old daughter Brianna Duran had been kicked out of their home because of her drug addiction. It also says she had been in and out of the house in recent months and her parents had even reported her to police for stealing their car.

Her parents say when they wouldn’t give her money on Monday, she got violent.

When police found her shortly after the stabbing, they also found prescriptions pills that didn’t belong to her.

