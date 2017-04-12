State Supreme Court set to hear woman’s arguments over no bond

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The State Supreme Court is set to hear arguments over holding a defendant without bond, Wednesday.

The woman charged with killing a mother and her daughter filed the appeal after a district court judge denied her bail. Judges have that right, thanks to a new constitutional amendment voters overwhelmingly approved. However, defense attorneys for Elexus Groves argue the court’s reasoning was unjust.

Groves is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly stealing a van, fleeing from police and crashing into another car and killing two people. A judge denied bail at Groves’ arraignment, citing the new constitutional amendment allowing no bond holds for defendants with extensive, violent, criminal histories.

According to the appeal, the state argued for preventative detention solely under that amendment at the second hearing for Groves. It didn’t call any witnesses or submit any evidence. The defense only responded to those arguments.

However, the judge did not grant a no-bond based off of the new amendment, he said Groves wasn’t entitled to bail because she was indicted on a capital felony and it’s her responsibility to prove why she should get bail. The defense attorneys say they should’ve been notified so they could have tailored their arguments.

The appeal goes on to say the judge incorrectly interpreted the law and that an indictment on a capital felony meant the defendant has the burden of proof to get out on bond.

That appeal is set for 9 a.m. at the State Supreme Court in Santa Fe.