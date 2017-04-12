State Supreme Court asked to intervene in two cases

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday, Bernalillo county Department Attorney Raul Torrez will ask the state Supreme Court to get involved in the cases of two accused criminals.

Torres said the constitutional amendment that would keep more suspects behind bars until trial is not working.

He will bring up two cases.

One involving Paul Salas, a man accused of 47 armed robberies in Albuquerque.

The second case involves Kevin Smith who is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the stomach.

A state district court judge set bonds for both, but a federal judge ordered Salas be detained until trial.