State Police offering lateral signing bonuses for officers who transfer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are offering a hefty check for officers who want to transfer over to their department.

“We feel it’s important to tap into the pool of officers that are out there in New Mexico and of course throughout the nation,” State Police Chief Pete Kassetas said.

So, State Police is offering an $8,000 signing bonus in an effort to fill its ranks. It’s holding a lateral academy for current officers in other departments to transfer over.

They will have to undergo additional training, but the chief says they’re looking for a specific kind of officer.

“Coupled with that is the officer’s experience. We are looking for tenured officers with a very good track record. We are looking for the cream of the crop out there in New Mexico and surrounding states,” Chief Kassetas said.

This no doubt hurts other departments around the state, all of which are struggling to fill their ranks as well.

KRQE News 13 spoke with a couple sheriffs Wednesday who say taking officers from other departments within the state has become common with the shortage and often it all comes down to money.

The Albuquerque Police Department also offers an $8,000 lateral signing bonus, and a bonus of $5,000 for a new recruits. APD is still short more than 100 officers.