Santa Fe Public Schools mulls closing two elementary schools

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the coming weeks, Santa Fe Public Schools could decide to close two elementary schools because of the state’s budget crisis.

The district says it’s in the process of building its budget for next fiscal year and that’s forcing it to quote, “consider any and all cost-saving measures, including school closures”.

According to the president of EJ Martinez Elementary’s PTA, that’s what was sent in a letter to parents of students at EJ Martinez and Nava elementary schools on Monday.

The district also says it estimates it will experience a decrease in funding anywhere from $4.6 million to $9.45 million.

On Monday, the Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education provided guidance to study the financial and academic impact of school closures. If it were to close the two schools students would attend neighboring schools.

On April 24, 2017, the district will report its findings to the Board of Education. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the board may take action on the proposal in early May.